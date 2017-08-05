Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lhas reached Islamabad from Murree, reported Waqt News. He left with his family from Changla Gali earlier today.

According to media reports he reached Punjab House in the capital where he will meet senior journalists today. Meanwhile, top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Marriyum Aurengzeb, Pervaiz Rasheed, and Abbas Afridi, has also reached the Punjab House.

He is expected to announce his future plan in the meeting, sources said. Large numbers of PML-N workers are present at Bara Koh in Islamabad to welcome Sharif.

After disqualification by Supreme Court in Panama case, Nawaz Sharif, who vacated the Prime Minister's House, arrived at his Murree residence where he was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

"You people should be proud that I wasn't disqualified on corruption charges," the former prime minister told the crowd outside his Murree residence. "I still cannot figure out the reason behind my disqualification."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi began his first full day in office on Wednesday by meeting his ousted former boss Nawaz Sharif, a signal the ex-premier would continue to wield influence after the Supreme Court disqualified him.

Domestic television broadcast images of Abbasi's motorcade arriving in the northern resort town of Muree, where Sharif is staying with his family after the Supreme Court disqualified him over failure to disclose a source of income.