ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has cautiously welcomed the parliamentary committee formed to probe the allegations of sexual harassment by Ayesha Gulalai.

The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to form a special in-camera parliamentary committee to investigate the allegations levelled by the female parliamentarian against Imran Khan. Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for formation of a special in-camera parliamentary committee to probe the allegations.

“This is a serious matter, as a member of the house levelled allegations against another member. I never heard such allegations in over 30 years of political career,” said Abbasi, taking the floor during discussion on the issue and proposed to form in-camera special parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

According to a press release issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday, the political parties, especially PML-N, wanted to simply settle their political scores after the cases in the Supreme Court against Imran Khan and his party have flopped. Imran Khan was also critical of what he viewed urgency on part of the prime minister for formation of the committee. “While half of the Punjab and Pakistan is under floods, the prime minister has chosen this (formation of the committee) as being the most important issue which is unprecedented and has never happened before,” Imran said in the statement.

“Nonetheless, I welcome the committee being formed by the prime minister. I expect the mere allegations to be converted into evidence through a forensic expert and I expect the forensic audit of Mir Shakilur Rehman of the Jang Group, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Amir Muqam and Ayesha Gulalai Wazir’s father, through whom she was connected to these people,” Imran demanded. He further said: “The battle of corruption will not stop here, no matter how much they politically exploit my workers. My determination to expose the corrupt will continue.”

