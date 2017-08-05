Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency and appreciated professionalism of the participating troops including support of PAF in skillful targeting of the terrorists' strongholds and minimising own casualties.

According to military’s media wing, Army Chief was given detailed briefing on progress of Operation Khyber 4 in which forces have cleared over 90 per cent of the objective area.

On completion of the said operation, Khyber Agency would be free of terrorists' influence thereby providing environment for return of TDPs and development prong to proceed, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Talking to officers and troops at the occasion, Gen Bajwa thanked Allah for His blessings which enabled Pakistan Army to come up to the expectations of the nation in achievements against terrorism and militancy in the country, reads the press release.

“With full backing of the nation we are heading towards a normalised Pakistan where writ of state and supremacy of law would be second to none and where every Pakistani whether in cities, tribal or far flung areas will be able to play their positive and rightful part in Pakistan's progress,” ISPR quoted COAS as having said.

Earlier, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and IGFC KP North Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Commander Khyber 4 operation received the COAS on arrival in operational area.