ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Friday passed a resolution to form a special in-camera parliamentary committee to investigate the allegations levelled by MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The special committee, as per resolution moved by PML-N MNA Arfa Khalid, would present its inquiry report in one month.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for the formation of a special in-camera parliamentary committee to probe the allegations of Gulalai against Imran.

“This is a serious matter, as a member of the house levelled allegations against another member. I never heard such allegations in over 30 years of my political career,” said Abbasi, while taking the floor during the discussion on the issue.

He proposed to form an in-camera special parliamentary committee to probe this matter.

“Have respect for both accuser (Gulalai) and accused (Imran),” he said, mentioning that PTI’s chief has right to denfend himself. About the statements of Gulalai regarding life threats, the PM said he has talked to Inspector General of Police for ensuring security to her.

The house witnessed rumpus when lawmakers from PPP and treasury benches raised voice for Ayesha Gulalai. The PTI MNAs also demand formation of a committee to probe the matter of Khwaja Asif’s remarks against MNA Shireen Mazari.

The house echoed with the slogans of ‘Ayesha-Ayesha’ when the lawmakers were engaged in discussion over the matter of allegations.

Initiating debate, PPP’s Shagufta Jumani demanded complete probe into the matter. “We should not ignore such serious allegations,” she said, amid desk-thumping both from her party and treasury members. She also condemned the language being used against the MNA in the social media.

PML-N’s Marvi Memon, on her turn, paid tribute to Gulalai for showing courage. “She is speaking 100 percent truth,” Memon said, without telling what made her so sure about the matter and what calculus she applied to get that percentage.

PPP’s Dr Nafeesa Shah lauded the newly-elected prime minister for proposing the probe committee. “It is a good start,” she said. Imran Khan has every right to defend himself in the matter, she added.

PPP MNA questioned if the PTI would take any action against the party workers who had targeted Gulalai's sister. “I had also raised the issue on the matter of Shireen Mazari but the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) ignored it,” she said. She further said government should allocate funds for members on reserved seats.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari was of the view that PML-N member Khawaja Asif had used abusive language against her. “The proposed committee should also probe this matter,” she said.

“Why did you (PML-N women MNAs) keep mum when abusive language was used against me?” she asked. She also pointed out that Asif had not apologised to her after the incident.

"If Ayesha Gulalai has any proof then she should come forward with it. She does not have any proof," Mazari said.

MQM’s Abdul Rashid Godil also proposed that committee should probe the allegations, but he complained that “I received five bullets but Sindh Police have closed the case .I am also a parliamentarian no body raised voice for me”.

Naeema Kishwar from JUI-F was also of the view that the allegations needed to be probed.

At the outset of the proceedings, the opposition lawmakers strongly raised the voice against manhandling of AML chief Sheikh Rashid on the premises of parliament. They demanded investigation to unveil how and why a large number of people were allowed in the gallery of parliament without passes.

“What to talk about sanctity of parliament when a lawmaker would get a rough treatment,” PPP’s Naveed Qamar said and demanded a probe into the allowing a crowd into the house without passes on PM’s elections day.

AML chief Sheikh Rashid said that he was also threatened in the house by a treasury lawmaker. “I saw professional killers in the mob when I was manhandled on the premises of parliament,” he said, demanding a through probe into the incident.

PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi was of the view that even a suicide bomber could also enter the house. “Probe into incident and privilege motion are the logical demands,” he said.

PTI members along with Sheikh Rashid also staged a walkout from the proceedings of the house in protest.

MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin, ANP Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Jamshed Dasti and other opposition party members also raised voice against manhandling of Sheikh Rashid. They also said that the issue needs to be referred to the privileges committee.

The house saw newly elected ministers and state ministers in a good mood. They reached the house around 20 minutes late to participate in the proceedings. Most of them warmly received greetings and kept busy in chit-chat during the proceedings.