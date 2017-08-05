National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry says the Bureau is pursuing Zero Tolerance Policy to eradicate corruption from the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting to review latest progress on NAB's Awareness and Prevention campaign on" Say No To Corruption" in Islamabad.

He said NAB's awareness campaign has been effectively highlighted in print, electronic and social media throughout the country.

The Chairman said that NAB has signed an MoU with China to oversee and ensure transparency in CPEC projects.