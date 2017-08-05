ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Friday rebuffed the news circulating about his differences with the party and said that he is not angry. Talking to media persons, Daniyal Aziz said that he is a companion of Nawaz Sharif and will continue to serve him with all his devotion and loyalty. He also assured to do whatever his party leadership will ask him.–INP

Earlier, it was reported that Daniyal Aziz was displeased with the party due to which he also skipped oath-taking ceremony of a 43-member new Cabinet that included 27 Federal and 16 State Ministers.

Daniyal Aziz was given a State Ministry which he probably disliked.