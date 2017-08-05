ISLAMABAD - Senior military commanders of Pakistan and Afghanistan armies on Friday reaffirmed their resolve to continue their fight against terrorism.

Both sides expressed this resolve at a high-level meeting between a seven-member Afghan military delegation led by Lt Gen Muhammad Zaman Waziri and Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt at 11 Corps Peshawar Headquarters. A statement issued by the ISPR said that the meeting was also attended by DGMOs of both the armies and the IGFC KP.

The statement further said that areas of mutual security interests and concerns including border security mechanism were deliberated upon during the interaction. Both sides concluded that peace and stability can best be achieved through complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.

Pakistan has already begun fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in an effort to improve the security situation along the international boundary.