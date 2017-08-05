ISLAMABAD - Pakistan remains committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, in a statement issued here, said Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We call upon the international community to take notice of the grave human rights crisis in Kashmir, and urge India to end this state-sponsored terrorism,” he said. Zakaria said that Pakistan condemned and deplored the continuing reign of state terrorism against the hapless people of Kashmir.

“During the last few days, the Indian occupation forces have killed more innocent Kashmiris and injured many others demanding their promised and inalienable right to self-determination. The Indian occupation forces, in the latest acts of barbarism, again used live ammunition and pellet guns, as well as attacked Pulwama hospital and Women College, Srinagar,” he added. Zakaria said that despite Indian state terrorism and repression, the steadfast resolve displayed by the Kashmiris demonstrated that they remained undeterred in their goal for realisation of the right to self determination.

“The deteriorating human rights situation of Kashmir has serious implications for regional peace and security,” he said.