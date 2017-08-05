DUBAI - Pakistan People Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has announced to launch election campaign across the country after Eid ul Azha.

He made this announcement after his meeting with PPP leader Saeed Ghani here.

“I will visit every province after Eid ul Azha. Nawaz Sharif intransigence has caused irreparable damage to country and democracy. If he gets more time then he will take out funeral procession of democracy”, he added.

Mian Sahib was asked to resign, otherwise, there will be damadam Mast Qalandar but he did not agree with it and damadam Mast Qalandar took place after court’s decision, he remarked.

We fortified the institutions constitutionally and strengthened democracy but Nawaz Sharif sidelined the traditions, he added.

Had the traditions been maintained, Mian Sahib would not have seen this day nor the situation in the country would have worsened further, he stated.