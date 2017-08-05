LAHORE - PTI has rejected the proposed Parliamentary Committee to be set up by the government to probe the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai against the party Chairman Imran Khan.

It has also disapproved the voters list of NA-120 terming it incomplete and which might contain bogus votes.

Senior PTI leaders including Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal addressed a joint news conference at the Chairman Secretariat here on Friday to show their party’s concern over host of issues.

Shafqat questioned the impartiality of a House Committee to be formed by party’s political opponents.

He said PTI will not accept such a body which is biased and predominantly manned by the govt alliance.

He said that everybody was well aware of what the Sharifs had been doing in the past to malign their political rivals. “They not only used filthy language against Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto they also air-dropped their semi-nude pictures from the airplane”, he observed, adding, that he was an eye witness to all this.

He said that Sharifs also launched malicious campaign against Jemima while their Minister used indecent language about Shireen Mazari.

Shafqat Mehmood criticised the huge Cabinet which he said has been formed for a short period of 10 months.

He said Khawaja Asif was ignorant of diplomatic norms and foreign policy issues while Khurram Dastgir had little knowledge of defence related matters.

He said that Ch Nisar wanted to become the Foreign Minister, but he was not considered for the job. Danial Aziz also met the same fate, he said.

PTI leader believed that inclusion of 47 Ministers in the Cabinet was indicative of the internal rifts within the ruling party.

He alleged that all Ministries had been distributed among members of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s media cell.

He also castigated the PML-N leaders for criticising the judges who delivered the Panama verdict.

“We are political people and you can state anything about us. But please don’t attack the Supreme Court. It is an open violation of human rights.”, he remarked.

Dr Yasmin Rashid alleged that government had started pre-poll rigging in NA-120. She informed the media persons that Election Commission was not providing her the revised voters list updated till July 31st 2017 despite filing of an application.

Yasmin further stated that 30,000 new voters had been added to the 2013 list which had 2, 95000 voters. The new voters list updated on December 31, 2016 showed 3, 25000 voters but the fresh one updated on July 31st, 2017 was not being issued, she added.

Dr Yasmin suspected that the new list might contain bogus votes which might be used for rigging.

She said that announcements were being made for initiation of development work in NA-120 despite announcement of the election schedule.

She pointed out that the procession to welcome the ousted Prime Minister was scheduled to pass through the Ravi Town before reaching Data Darbar.

“As the two localities fall in NA-120, it would be a violation of the election code of conduct since the deposed PM could not hold public rallies in the constituency,” she maintained.

