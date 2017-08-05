LAHORE: Punjab government suspended 46 protesting doctors in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

As per reports, Punjab government took action against the doctors who were protesting and refused to withdraw their demands as the work at government hospitals of Lahore and other big cities remained shut.

The patients had to suffer as they were deprived of treatment, negotiations between Punjab government and young doctors failed.

The strike of young doctors at government hospitals of Lahore has continued for the fifth day. The outdoor wards of Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital and Children Hospital remained closed. The patients who came from distant places faced a lot of difficulties.