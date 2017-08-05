ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz reacted on social media to the warm welcome given to the ousted PM when he reached Islamabad from Murree.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted pictures of the reception saying: “This is when people speak! They just knew that Nawaz Sharif would pass by! People were kissing his car, crying. Am an eye witness !”

In another tweet she added: “Tomorrow belongs to those who see it coming ”

Nawaz Sharif was living in Murree since his ouster by the Supreme Court in Panamagate case. On Saturday he reached Islamabad to chair an important meeting of PML-N.