ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), which is already in the eye of storm, confronted with another controversy on Friday when a tweet appeared on PTI’s senior leader Naeem ul Haque’s account regarding marriage proposal to MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

Gulalai during a TV talk show last Thursday also alleged that the PTI spokesperson also sent a text message of marriage proposal to her.

PTI Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood cleared the situation through his twitter account and said: “Just spoke to Naeem ul Haque. He told me his tweeter account has been hacked and false tweets regarding Ayesha Gulalai posted in his name”.

According to the Naeemul Haque twitter account, “Should I apologise for discussing marriage with Ayesha Gulalai? No I don’t think so. Nothing wrong with that”. Later, this tweet was deleted.

Just after an hour of first tweet, another tweet from Haque said: “There was no marriage proposal as such to Ayesha Gulalai as she herself said in Asma's show just a discussion.

According to PTI officials, the twitter account of Haque has been hacked and he did not tweet or delete himself about marriage discussion with Ayesha Gulalai.

They said Haque did not file any complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PAT) in this regard.

The Nation tried to contact Haque through telephone and text messages but he did not respond till filing of this story.

PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai leveled serious allegations of harassment of women and corruption against Imran Khan on Monday last in a press conference.

She was elected as Member of National Assembly on reserved seat FATA in last election. She had announced to quit party and she did not come in NA for casting vote to PTI candidate for premiership Sheikh Rashid. PTI on Wednesday suspended party membership of Ayesha Gulalai and issued her a show cause notice on charges of misconduct, and violation of disciplinary rules of the party. PTI asked her to resign from MNA seat.

NOKHAIZ SAHI