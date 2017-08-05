WASHINGTON (INP) - The United States has congratulated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that it looks forward to working with him on areas of mutual cooperation.

“We want to congratulate Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi on his election by the National Assembly. We will certainly look forward to working with him on areas of mutual cooperation” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday while answering questions about change of Prime Minister in Pakistan.

She said that the US has very strong people-to-people ties with the Government of Pakistan.

“We’ll look forward to working with Pakistan, and we’ll look forward to working with him (Abbasi) as well”, she said.