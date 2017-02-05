GUJRANWALA-Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died and two others sustained injuries in collusion between a car and truck. The police said the accident occurred at Toll Plaza Kamoki. Imran along with his family was going in a car when near the toll plaza, a truck collided with the car. Resultantly, Nazar Mustafa, 30, Kishwar Sultana, wife of Imran and her daughter three-year-old Zainab died on the spot. Imran and Fakhar Ali, however, got injured and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Feb-2017 here.
Accident claims 3 lives
