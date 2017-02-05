GUJRANWALA-Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died and two others sustained injuries in collusion between a car and truck. The police said the accident occurred at Toll Plaza Kamoki. Imran along with his family was going in a car when near the toll plaza, a truck collided with the car. Resultantly, Nazar Mustafa, 30, Kishwar Sultana, wife of Imran and her daughter three-year-old Zainab died on the spot. Imran and Fakhar Ali, however, got injured and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.