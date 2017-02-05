FC soldier Irshad was killed and 6 others got injured when a Chitral scout post came under slide in Pishotan, Kandao, Arandu, the ISPR said in a press release.

Earlier today, 14 people were killed due to an avalanche in Chitral’s Shershal area. According to sources, bodies of 14 people, including 6 children and 6 women have been recovered from the debris. In village Sher Shal, Garam Chashma, Chitral where an avalanche buried more than 25 houses, FC troops are assisting Civil Administration and NDMA for rescue of individuals who came under snow slide last night.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has directed maximum assistance to NDMA, PDMA and local administrations for timely and effective rescue/relief effort in snow hit areas.

It is still not clear how many people have been affected. But since the last two days people were shifting to safer locations as there was heavy snowfall in the area.