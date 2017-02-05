PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday arrested a bank cashier for alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs 202 million.

Rehmat Ullah, a cashier at Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Serai Naurang Branch, Lakki Marwat, was booked for defrauding the funds through fake transactions.

As per the law, the ZTBL advances loans to landholders who have cultivable land while loans for un-cultivable and Shamelat lands are not allowed. However, the accused in connivance with others sanctioned and disbursed loans to landless persons, who were shown as shareholders in Shamelat land of Serai Naurang.

During the course of inquiry it was revealed that the accused lured innocent people on the pretext of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and got their photographs, copies of computerised national identity card (CNIC) and thumb impressions fraudulently on the loan case files of ZTBL. They were paid Rs5000 to Rs20000, against which the cashier fraudulently managed to sanction millions of rupees worth of agriculture loan. During investigation, the so called borrowers in the case denied receiving any agriculture loan and instead stated that they were paid the BISP assistance only.

NAB KP has already arrested Khushdil Khan, manager/AVP, Binyamin Khan, MCO/OG-I, Zari Gul, MCO/OG-II, Sajjad Mehmood, MCO/OG-I and Muhammad Fayaz, senior assistant at the said branch of ZTBL in connection with the case.

The accused person would be presented in the Accountability Court for obtaining his physical remand.

Bureau Report