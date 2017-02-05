ISLAMABAD: The government has finalised the population census programme, which would be conducted in two phases throughout the country, starting from March 15 and ending on May 25 this year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has finalised all its necessary preparations for conducting census from March 2017, after a gap of 19 years as last census was conducted in 1998. The first phase would start from March 15 and end on April 15 in 15 districts of Punjab, 8 districts of Sindh, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, 5 districts each of Azad Kashmir and Gilgilt-Baltistan and districts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Similarly, the second phase would start from April 25 to May 15 in 19 districts of Punjab, 21 districts of Sindh, 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 districts of Balochistan, 5 districts each of Azad Kashmir and Gilgilt-Baltistan.