LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar yesterday regretted that the people were losing trust in the judicial system and urged the judges and lawyers to fulfil their duties honestly.

The chief justice said that the Supreme Court in many cases found the decisions of lower courts beyond the ambit of the law and rules framed by the superior courts.

Addressing provincial judicial officers at Punjab Judicial Academy, he said a civil court’s decision if passed strictly under the law, remains unchanged up to the Supreme Court.

Justice Saqib said that no judge had discretionary powers or the powers to decide the matters as per his own wish; it was very important for a judicial officer to have command on laws to avoid from miscarriage of justice. He said all judges were equal in the sense they all had the same duty: delivery of justice.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Registrar Khurshid Anwar Rizvi, Member Inspection Team Akmal Khan and Academy’s Director General Uzma Akhtar Chughtai were also present on the occasion.

The CJP said the Supreme Court was fully aware of the needs of the judicial officers and their self-respect would be ensured at every cost. He said the apex court had full faith in all judicial officers and acknowledged their struggle for delivering justice and making good name of the institution. He directed the district and sessions judges to ensure the protection of the female judicial officials.

A transfer policy of the judges would soon be implemented in the country, said the chief justice revealed.

CJP Saqib also met with representatives of bar and urged them for the realisation and fulfilment of their responsibilities, saying regretfully that the citizens had started losing trust in the judicial system.

He appreciated the bars for condemning unpleasant incidents taking place in courtrooms and ending unnecessary strike calls. The CJ said there was no dispute which could not be settled with reconciliation. He also said an effective justice system could foil any conspiracy posing threat to a country’s survival.

The CJ expressed concerns over fake degrees of lawyers on the basis of what the people were being enrolled as advocates, asking the bars to provide recommendations and curb this evil.

Senior lawyers including Pakistan Bar Council Vice-chairman Ahsan Bhoon, Punjab Bar Council Vice-chairman Malik Inayatullah Awan and representatives of the bars were also present in the meeting.