The government of Egypt has expressed its interest to join the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Egyptian Ambassador Sherif Shaheen called on him in Islamabad and expressed his country’s interest to become part of the economic corridor project.

“Egypt's participation in CPEC will assign substantive meanings to the transcontinental game-changer project by connecting Sino-Pak Economic Corridor to Africa, Europe and Middle East,” the speaker told reporters.

Welcoming Egypt's proposal to join CPEC, Ayaz Sadiq said, “Egypt's participation in CPEC will open a new channel of unhindered flow of trade between Africa and China through a secure and cheaper trade route via Pakistan.”

Pakistan, he said, is committed to foster regional integration by linking regional countries into 'One Belt' of trade, prosperity and connectivity. He also underlined the need for inclusion of other Middle Eastern countries to optimally realise the benefits of 'corridor of prosperity'.