Why this esprit de corps or solidarity and unity to Kashmir is marked on 5th of February every year? This question may come in one’s mind but very few know the importance of this day and try to assess its significance as Pakistani.

While turning the pages of history, one finds that puppet Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was forced to resign on 19 January, 1990 and Governor Rule was imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir under Jagmohan Malhotra who was well known for his hatred against Muslims in general and Kashmiris in particular. With his imposition of Governor Rule, he unleashed new reign of plight for Kashmiris. Indian forces barricade Srinagar and door to door search operations were carried out. On the name of these search operations many women were abused and men tortured. Indian forces on the orders of Governor Jagmohan Malhotra opened fire on peaceful protestors, killing around fifty and leaving hundreds as injured. These mass killings of 21 January, 1990 are considered as one of the worst massacre in the history of Kashmir. This bloodshed shocked every Pakistani and nationwide strike was observed on February 5, 1990. Pakistan officially designated 5th of February as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Today marking 27th solidarity day,but still watching our Kashmir bleeding. That Kashmir which is our jugular vein is in continuous state of haemorrhage, particularly in Post-Burhan Wani scenario Kashmir is going through new youth uprising and political struggle which seems very operative for peaceful solution to Kashmir diaspora. Unfortunately, during the tenure of PDP-BJP alliance government in IOK, BJP in assistance with RSS has fostered its agenda of IOK’s complete integration into India. Though legal experts of India and IOK High Court have clarified the permanent status of Article 370 of Indian Constitution, BJP’s agenda of division is still on table. In this regard, BJP is in hot pursuit of Mission 44+ in IOK Assembly elections of year 2020. However, short of that, BJP and RSS are busy in changing religious identity of the State. For example, special concessions were given to expand the horizon of Amarnath Yatra to project that Hindus have greater stakes in IOK than Muslims. Special efforts are being made for demographic engineering in the State like announcing the package for 1947 West Pakistan refugees to be recruited in Armed Forces from IOK quota, allocation of lands and donating Indian rupee worth 2 million to each Hindu Pundit family to establish separate cities in the valley. On the other hand health, education, local infrastructure, social support and rural development sectors are also controlled by BJPlegislators and major chunk of projects are announced in Hindu majority area or BJP constituencies. Hence through these tactics BJP is longing for Mission 44+ in next IOK assembly elections.

With BJP in power, apart from propaganda against Pakistan, it violates ceasefire along LOC. Indian malicious intent is evident from the blame game against Pakistan for every internal security issue, merely to avoid serious dialogue on bilateral issues as well as the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. India which itself took this unfinished agenda of partition to UN but always making plea for undertaking the dispute. Statistically last 25 years have witnessed 94,296 martyrdoms of innocent Kashmiris including 7,038 in custody while 10,167 women raped and 107,545 children orphaned. In the wake of changing regional and global dynamics, resolution of the issue has become a top most priority. It has become a huge humanitarian issue. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other organizations have raised their voices time and again in their reports for Kashmir’s mayhem. Kashmir Solidarity Day is of utmost importance to give world a wakeup call.