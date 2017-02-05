TOBA TEK SINGH-The All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA) said that more than one month has passed to the Christmas tragedy but the leadership of Christian community has not been taken into confidence by police regarding investigation.

In December 25 night, more than 100 Christians had consumed toxic liquor as a result 35 of them had died. Its President Asif Khanna was addressing in a gathering of hundreds of Christian people who gathered on Friday in St Peters High School to attend Chehlum of the deceased Christians.

A widow namely Sosan Masih whose three sons had died in Christmas tragedy incident in Mubarikabad locality warned in her speech on the occasion that if real culprits involved in this incident were not arrested, she will immolate herself at Shahbaz Chowk as protest.

She added that nothing had been apprised to the families of the deceased persons about the progress regarding the investigation of the case by the police.

District council minority member Rashid Jalal Masih and PTI's Toba MC councillor Faryad Younis Masih were also present in the gathering while Faisalabad Diocese Bishop Joseph Arshad and local Catholic Fr Sameul George prayed for the departed souls on the occasion.