ISLAMABAD - The flash floods and heavy rains in last eight years (2008-16) proved much fatal for Pakistan, as it claimed thousands of lives, damaged houses and affected a large number of villages throughout the country.

The torrential rains caused floods in different parts of country mainly due to poor and inadequate planning of concerned authorities to avert heavy loss.

Over 4,500 Pakistanis lost lives, around 2,472,714 houses damaged, 67,049 villages affected in eight different floods occurred in the country, revealed an official data available with The Nation.

Whereas, the surveys conducted by independent entities believed that the loss incurred was double than the figures shared by the Ministry of Climate change. The flash floods damaged the country in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, compiled a data by the Ministry of Climate Change.

The breakup revealed that the year 2010 proved most dangerous in terms of loss of lives, serious injuries, house damages, road destruction etc.

The figures of 2010 revealed that 1985 people lost lives, 2946 others injured, 1,602,765 house damaged, 20.3 million population affected, 10,192 educational institutes destroyed and 1,509,600 cattle perished.

The flash floods with heavy rains had not proved much fatal in 2008 ,as 80 people lost lives, 21 got injuries, 266 villages affected, 17,172 house damaged.

In 2011 floods claimed 520 lives, 1,180 got serious injuries, 40,217 villages affected, 1,604,406 houses damaged, 8.92 million population affected and overall 6763,454 area affected.

According to the figures in 2012, floods took 571 lives, 2900 people sustained serious injuries, 14,159 villages affected, 6,36,438 houses damaged, five million population affected, over 1200 livestock perished and 1,765,383 got affected in Punjab.

Likewise, 333 people lost lives, 173 injured, 8297 villages affected, 78,943 houses damaged, two million people affected and over 13,000 cattle perished in 2013 in rural areas of the country. Floods in 2014 claimed 367 lives, injured 673 people, damaged 1,07,102 houses, and affected 2.53 million population.

In 2015 floods claimed 224 lives, 201 others got injuries, 4,065 villages affected, 23,934 houses damaged and around two million population affected.

The 2016 proved much fatal as both heavy rains and flash floods killed 417 people, 343 other injured, 45 villages affected, 3719 houses damaged and 194 cattle perished.

The report said that FFC had formulated a 10-year National Flood Protection Plan, which will cost Rs332 billion. The 10-year plan (2016-2025) will contain structural and non-structural interventions, including capacity building and institution strengthening. This plan is presently in the process for approval from the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

It was also revealed that NDMA had also formulated National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2013-2022. It is a strategic plan which will enhance the capacity of the country to prepare for and respond to disasters such as floods (urban/flash, Landslides, Earthquakes, Drought, Tsunami, Cyclone, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), avalanches and tropical sea storms by defining

Moreover, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) formulated National Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Policy in 2003 providing an overall guiding framework for building resilience of the country to disasters.

The policy was formulated to strengthening disaster preparedness and response capabilities, improving the early warning system, building capacities of disaster management practitioners at all levels.

When contacted, IRSA Spokesman Rana Khalid informed that IRSA informed the provinces about the details of water flow around six months before. “Calamity forecast cannot be properly gauged throughout the world,” he said, responding to a question about climate change incurring heavy loss.

About the step to avert heavy loss, the Ministry of Climate Change claimed that issue of flood management through integrated comprehensive planning and implementation is the mandate of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) under Ministry of Water and Power.

