MIRPUR (AJK)-The people of Pakistan and Kashmir are all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew the pledge to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to their legitimate right to self-determination.

The right is being denied by India for the last 70 years through keeping held-Kashmir in its unlawful and forcible occupation against the aspirations of the people of the Kashmir state.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all the necessary arrangements have been made to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervour and to renew the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their right through getting the motherland liberated from the Indian yoke in order to reach to their ultimate destination of Pakistan.

Despite the weekly holiday, the day has been declared a state holiday because of its exceptional sanctity and importance throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as a mark of protest against the continued unlawful Indian occupation over bulk of the J&K state.

The Kashmiris observe the day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to their liberty from the Indian occupation. The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides, big rallies, symposiums, walks, conventions meetings and speech contests will be held today.

The observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day by over 200 million people of Pakistan every year with one voice is a clear manifestation of the bona fide verity that India can in no way delude the world opinion, any more and the Indian rulers have to bow before the explicit will of the gallant people of the Jammu and Kashmir. They are struggling to achieve their birth right to self-determination, in line with the United Nations resolutions.

All the preparations to observe the day in a befitting manner and traditional zeal have been given final touches in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley. The people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir across the world will join hands to voice for the right to self-determination.

In Mirpur district, major ceremony will be held at Mangla bridge, the point linking the boundaries of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. The governments declare February 5 an official holiday every year, as a mark of extreme indignation and concern against the continued reign of terror unleashed by the Indian occupying security forces in the held state.

On the occasion, one-minute silence will be observed at 10.00am to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs and for those who lost their lives in the recent earthquake. A number of public rallies will be staged to protest Indian policies and extend fullest support for the just cause of Kashmiri people to force Indian rulers for peaceful solution to Kashmir issue.

Banners and posters will be displayed at various places to acknowledge sacrifices being offered by the Kashmiri people. The media will present special programmes projecting the significance of the day with publishing articles, essays and screening video documentaries on the historic background of Kashmiri.

All Pakistani TV channels, radio Pakistan and three stations of AJK Radio Mirpur, Tararkheil and Muzaffarabad will also telecast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

AJK Minister for Sports and Youth Ch Saeed said that Pakistani nation had always supported the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir - since the people of Jammu and Kashmir has ideological bond with the strong ideology of Pakistan under the spirit of the two nation-theory".

The minister underlined that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison- in view of the fact that right from the first day of its advent in 1947, every government and the people of Pakistan unequivocally supported the cause of Kashmir.

Ch Saeed commended the strong and unequivocal stance on Kashmir by the incumbent PML-N government and the people of Pakistan through extending unflinching support to Kashmiris in their indigenous struggle for freedom. He said that Pakistani nation always gave valuable sacrifices for the sake of Kashmir cause and they have shown solidarity with the people of Kashmir at every stage and in every hour of trial.

He said that in the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, all the possible help and support by the people and the government of Pakistan to the quake victims for their survival and rehabilitation will always be remembered. They were immediately proved a strong instrumental in supporting the victims of the deadly earthquake for their rehabilitation in the post-quake regime, he said.

JI plans human chain

SIALKOT- Thousands the people will make human chain on Kashmir Solidarity Day in and around the Sialkot city on the call made by Jamaat-e-Islam to express complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh told newsmen that JI City Ameer Shakeel Thakur Advocate will lead the chain of human hands at Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk. The people will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day here with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervor in Sialkot district, peacefully. Meanwhile, almost all the political and religious parties, NGOs and civil society organisations will also take out rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana , Shakargarh, Zafarwal, Narowal and surrounding areas.