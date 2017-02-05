GUJRANWALA-The Gujranwala institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (GINUM) organised a seminar, followed by a walk to mark World Cancer Day, observed on Saturday. The seminar and walk aimed at raising awareness among the public about deadly cancer, its early detection and cure.

Dr Syed Mohsin Raza, In-Charge Oncology Department, GINUM, threw light on the objective celebrating World Cancer Day. Dr Zunaira Zanjani emphasised on early detection and prevention of cancer. After the seminar, a walk was taken out, in which doctors, scientists, GINUM employees and general public including patients participated.

JuD flays Indian

brutalities

The activists of Jamaatud Dawa staged a protest and rally against Indian brutalities in held Kashmir and unjust detention of Hafiz Saeed here on Saturday.

Hundreds of schoolchildren participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in held Kashmir and also set afire Indian and American flags. The speakers said India has been committing grave human rights violations in the held valley and has been involved in killing of innocent Kashmiris including women and children. They demanded that the government should unmask Indian brutality before the world community at all platforms.