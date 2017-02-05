WASHINGTON - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the federal and Punjab governments had failed to actualise concrete action against extremists under National Action Plan, as they had ceased to put efforts in it.

Addressing a press conference along with senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman in Washington, the party chairman alleged that sanctuaries were being provided to radical proscribed groups in Punjab as the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was differentiating between good and bad Taliban.

Bilawal said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a project three times for photo op.

He said he would soon pursue an active role in parliament and PPP would give a surprise in the next general elections. He added that his party while in power in the centre and now in one of the provinces of the country had played a substantive role in giving empowerment to people on the grass-root level after local bodies government, but the newly-elected bodies were not willing to take responsibilities on the excuse of lack of powers. “We delivered to the people with the same powers,” he said.

The PPP leader said that his priority would be to bring forward his party’s progressive stance into prominence, which is not an easy task for any political entity in given political situation of Pakistan.

“The interior minister says that extremists are not a problem,” Bilawal said. “Why does he not just accept that he is a coward hence not willing to take action. Why such excuses?.”

On President Trump’s controversial executive orders, the PPP leader said that such measures would be counterproductive, and inter-religious harmony was the need of the hour and Muslim youth globally was in crisis.

INP