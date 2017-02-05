WASHINGTON - India should join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), instead of opposing the flagship project for Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said.

“Our vision of CPEC is not exclusive, it is inclusive,” the minister said in response to a question at the US Institute of Peace, an American think-tank, where he spoke about the $46 billion project.

“So instead of opposing CPEC, it should now join CPEC and look at different opportunities,” he told a gathering of scholars, members of Pakistani-American community and representatives of the media.

Ahsan called India’s opposition to the mega CPEC project “a knee jerk” reaction.

India, he added, needs to look at opportunities of increasing regional cooperation, as it would provide India the shortest land route to do trade with most of China.

“What you also have to see, that in China, they have now developed extensive road and rail links with West China,” the minister said.

“If you are even doing trade through CPEC, you can reach out to any destination in China from this area. So, we are very hopeful and we continue to work to normalize our relations with India,” the minister added. But the minister regretted the fact that Pakistan-bashing is still an election issue in India.

“We are hoping that by March, these state elections will be over and maybe then there will be a better environment to pursue peace talks with India,” the minister said.

“This is a bit unfortunate that they’re taking, you know, strong positions along the electoral cycle. I think we should be mature enough to think beyond that was India and Pakistan have to live together, we cannot change our geography, and we must now, think in terms of peace,” Ahsan said. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, is a strong advocate of peace in the region.

“We have very actively pursued peace with Afghanistan and India and continue to do so because we think that our development depends upon peace in the region,” he said. “But I think, there is a little issue that, in Pakistan, since 93’ I don’t remember any election where any leadership has shown any sensitivity towards doing India bashing in order to get some extra votes in the elections. I mean, in our elections India is not (an issue), nobody speaks about India, nobody does any India bashing,” he said. “But somehow we feel that the electoral dynamics in India are still quite sensitive to Pakistan bashing. So whenever you have, an electoral process in India, the government takes a certain hawkish position towards Pakistan,” Ahsan said, adding that after these elections there will be a better environment to pursue peace talks with India. Elaborating his remarks about CPEC, Ahsan highlighted that it had emerged in the context of robust economic growth taking place in the larger Asian region as well as immense potential for growth and connectivity in South and Central Asia. He pointed out that the ultimate objective of this corridor is peace, prosperity and well being of the people of the region. CPEC was in sync with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 that seeks to position Pakistan from a lower middle income country to high middle income country.

Outlining the contours of the CPEC, Iqbal said that bulk of the investment under CPEC was in the energy sector and infrastructure was the second most important sector of CPEC. These projects have stimulated overall economic growth in Pakistan and Pakistan’s steel, cement, and construction sectors were booming. Iqbal informed the audience that as a result of robust investment in energy sector, Pakistan is expected to add a phenomenal 10,000MW to the national grid.

Responding to various questions, the minister outlined Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood and a desire for inclusivity in development.

He said that Pakistan’s economic turnaround had been registered positively by credit rating agencies and had already begun to invite significant investment.

He underlined that a vibrant economic environment in Pakistan should be a stimulus for the US companies to view Pakistan as an opportunity.

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT