BAHAWALPUR-The Jamaat-e-Islami demanded increase in tomato price, saying that the farmers are suffering heavy loss due to low price of the produce.

JI parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar said that these days, farmers are cultivating potatoes but they are not getting the appropriate price of their potato crop in the market. The government should take note of the situation and make policy accordingly so that farmers could get the right reward of their hard working.

