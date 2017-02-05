ABBOTTABAD: A man allegedly killed his wife in Islamabad.

Around five years ago Sageer had married Sidra, but according to reports she was unhappy due to the violent behavior and domestic abuse by her husband.

According to Sadia’s brother Rasheed Tanoli, “Azhar Shoaib called his other sister Khalida on Friday evening and informed her that Sagher had tortured Sidra to death.” He gave this statement for an FIR filed with Ramna Police.

When death of Sidra’s news spread in Abbottabad, dozens of villagers staged protests against her murder.