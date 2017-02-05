PESHAWAR : A mother and her son died as roof of their room collapsed in lower Kurram Agency on Saturday.

A two-year old boy Akmal-u-Deen and his mother, residents of Uzgari village, died after roof of their room caved in while they were sleeping.

Locals said the son and mother were buried under the debris of the room. However, after hectic efforts, locals retrieved their dead bodies from the rubble. Later they were buried at their ancestral graveyard. The incident happened due to rains as a new spell of rain started in Kurram Agency on Thursday night. In a similar incident, roof of a house collapsed at Kaki village in Bannu district, but no casualty was reported. The Met office has predicted more rains and snowfall in various parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas on Sunday.