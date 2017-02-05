MULTAN-Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana disclosed on Saturday a big Nishtar-like hospital would be set up in Multan to offer specialised healthcare to patients referred from entire South Punjab to Multan.

Chairing a meeting held to review development projects here at Circuit House, the Governor said that the new hospital would be set up while keeping in view 100 year needs of the area and it would be a 2,000 bed hospital. He said that more healthcare centres would be set up in Multan to offer healthcare facilities to the residents of this region at their threshold. He said that facilities like ultrasound and ECG would be available at these health centres.

Briefing the Governor, Multan DC Nadir Chattha said that the hospital would be set up over 300 acres of land and feasibility for the project had been prepared. He added that suitable land is being selected in suburbs of Multan and the hospital would be converted into a teaching hospital by adding a medical college to it in future. He said that the project would be consisted of four phases and its emergency ward would have 150 beds from the beginning. He said that PC-1 of the project has been prepared and estimates for the construction are being made.

The Governor directed the concerned authorities to get the designing, construction plan and other planning done by a specialist consultant firm with a view to setting up an institution of international level.

Earlier, addressing local government representatives, he said that work under a comprehensive strategy was underway to resolve problems faced by Multan. He added that the NESPAK had started preparing a master plan to resolve sewerage issue. He asked the local government representatives to serve the masses, adding that the issuance of funds to the local government institutions would begin soon. He said that the local governments would be empowered so that the problems of people could be solved at local level. He said that all out resources would be used to make the local governments successful.

The Governor revealed that construction of another Nishtar-like big hospital in Multan was on cards while small hospitals and dispensaries were being set up in suburbs to offer healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep. He said that he was son of soil and it was his duty to pay back to his land. He said that he would strive for the development of entire South Punjab. He further revealed that proposals for setting up a cardiology hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan was also under consideration while Multan Kidney Centre would be made fully functional very soon. He said that efforts were being made to get the land of Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University vacated from the occupants.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer Health said that five city medical centres were being set up in Daulat Gate, Gulshanabad, Qadeerabad, Chowk Shaheedan and Iqbal Nagar area.