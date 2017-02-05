A parliamentary body has asked the United Nations to help resolve the decades-long Kashmir dispute between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India.

National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir presented a memorandum to the resident representative of United Nations on Sunday demanding immediate UN intervention to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The memorandum addressed to the United Nations secretary general was handed over by the committee members led by MNA Assembly Ejazul Haq.

The memorandum reminded the UN chief of the multiple valid resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir calling on India to hold a plebiscite enabling Kashmiris to decide their fate.

It was further stated in the memorandum that not only the people of held Kashmir were denied their right to self determination by India but they were also facing worst kind of human rights violations at the hands of Indian security forces.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, MNA Ejazul Haq said the committee through the memorandum had demanded immediate resolution of the Kashmir dispute.