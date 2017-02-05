ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s Global Competitiveness ranking of the World Economic Forum for 2016-17 which has improved from 126 to 122. He said that it is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

In a statement, he said, the hard work put in by all ranks of NAB towards their national duty, particularly from the year 2014 which is called a year of invigoration, we have moved with new zeal and efforts. Through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organisation i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated and energised, he added.

The chairman NAB said that a number of strategic initiatives have been undertaken aimed at rejuvenation of the organisation. He said that a Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) has been introduced to monitor the performance of all regions of NAB.

NAB is also operating a fair and effective Internal Accountability Management (IAM) System for its officers and staff. A web-based Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) has also been implemented. The work output of each and every Investigation Officer is reflected on Executive Dash Board at all Executive levels.

He said that an effective accountability mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth. Since its inception, NAB has adopted the enforcement-based approach in its fight against corruption.

He said that on multilateral front, NAB initiated a dialogue of the anti-corruption authorities of the SAARC countries with a proposal to set up a SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB hosted the first meeting of its kind in Islamabad this September where the heads of SAARC anti-corruption authorities agreed to the creation of the proposed Forum. This is a major achievement both for the NAB as well as the Government. Pakistan has become first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

The chairman NAB said that on bilateral cooperation, Pakistan has signed an MoU with China to streamline and structure our cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption. In the context of CPEC this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken.

Another MoU is proposed to be signed with Malaysia. Details are being worked out. He said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption but it can only be won with the support of all segments of society and cooperation. No single agency or government efforts can claim its eradication unless the Intelligentsia, the media and the people at large come forward to eradicate the menace of corruption. We assure that NAB would not spare any effort in this cause for corruption-free Pakistan, he added.