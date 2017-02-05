MANDI BAHAUDDIN -The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Phalia Tehsil Bar Association was held here at Phalia Judicial Complex the other day. District and Sessions Judge Rana Nisar Ahmed was the chief guest while DPO Umar Salamat, Phalia Bilal Feroz Joyia and Punjab Bar Council Member Ghulam Abbas Tarar were guests of honour.

Mr Nisar Ahmed administered oath to TBA President Saifullah Chaddar, General Secretary Muzammal Hussain Tarar and other office-bearers of the bar. Speaking on the occasion, he and the guest of honours congratulated the new office-bearers over their victory.

They also assured them of their support in addressing problems of the bar.