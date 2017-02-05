SHEIKHUPURA-The Army and Rescue 1122 divers yesterday 'almost completed' rescue operation for the survivors and dead bodies of a ferry, sunk in River Ravi, off Syedwala in district Nankana on Friday.

On Saturday, the Army divers recovered two motorcycles from River Ravi. However, no dead body was found from the water. They Syedwala Police said that all the passengers aboard the ferry, except three - two minor girls and a woman, either swam to the river bank or were rescued by the locals.

The three dead bodies, whose identity could not be ascertained, were pulled out from the river Friday evening.

On the other hand, the Syedwala Police arrested 11 sailors including owner of the ill-fated ferry. The police also impounded several dilapidated boats from the river bank.

The police confirmed that they have not received any complaint regarding missing of any further passenger in the incident.

Meanwhile, a large number of people including residents of Syedwala and adjoining localities protested against the unavailability of bridge over River Ravi near Syedwala. They regretted that foundation stone of a bridge on the river had been laid by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his second tenure but work on the project could not be started so far. They demanded early construction of the bridge to avoid any untoward incident in future.