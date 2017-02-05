Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi said, Pakistan wants to hold talks with Trump administration on Dr Shakil Afridi`s release.

Tariq Fatemi said, “We will deal with this issue in the limits of our legal system but we also don't want it to become an irritant with anyone.” The Special Assistant to the PM said, “Earlier Obama administration had asked Pakistan to release Dr Afridi, but they were informed that he is a Pakistani national who violated the laws and was being dealt with it accordingly.