LAHORE: An elderly patient's grandson was thrashed by young doctors of Mayo Hospital yesterday.

The Eighty-year-old patient Yaseen from Shahdara was admitted into hospital's emergency ward in the evening. The doctor on duty at that time was Dr Zafarullah Lashari.

According to the eyewitnesses, patient's grandson Shahbaz repeatedly requested Dr Zafarullah to properly attend his grandfather but the doctor was rude towards them.

The elderly patient could not survive and Shahbaz started holding Dr Zafarullah responsible for the death.

Instead of pacifying Shahbaz, Dr Zafarullah slapped him and along with his colleagues, gave him a sound thrashing. The officials deputed at the police post of Mayo Hospital remained unmoved and attendants of other patients came to the rescue of Shahbaz.

Gowalmandi police SHO Tahir reached the spot along with some officials and brought the situation under control.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendant Dr Tahir Khalil said a committee, under Deputy Medical Superintendent (Admn) Dr Khalid and Dr Irshad, had been constituted to probe into the incident.

Action would be taken against those guilty after the inquiry, he said.