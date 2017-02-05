SIALKOT-The PPP leader and former federal minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that durable peace could never be established in Asia without solution to Kashmir issue.

Addressing "Kashmir Solidarity Conference" held at Sialkot Press Club Sialkot, she said that the Kashmir dispute had now become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. She expressed grave concern over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

Dr Firdous urged the international community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for the early peaceful solution to the dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the Held Valley.

She also asked the UN to ensure early plebiscite in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Held Valley, and said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon and people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

She said that the oppressed people of Kashmir wanted to be affiliated with Pakistan and continuous hoisting of the Pakistani flags in the Held Valley was showing the determination of the Kashmiri people towards Pakistan. She said that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

She termed Kashmir the key to peace. She said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. She added that the sacrifices of hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in the shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She also urged the Pakistan government to adopt a clear and solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India.