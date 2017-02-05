President, PM urge India to stop bloodbath in IHK

ISLAMABAD - The government and people of Pakistan will mark the solidarity day with people of Kashmir today (Sunday) and reiterate their commitment to continue the moral and political support to the just cause of Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz urged India to stop bloodbath in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allow holding of free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of United Nations.

“The Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed every year on 5 February, has special significance this year because the recent uprising in Indian occupied Kashmir, following the July 8 extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, has shaken the conscious of the international community,” Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said in a statement.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ch Barjees Tahir said that India would not be allowed to join CPEC if it continues brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Terming Jammu and Kashmir a core dispute between India and Pakistan, President Mamnoon said that more than 1.5 billion people of this region deserved to see the dawn of peace and prosperity which had been denied to them by India’s refusal to implement the UN Security Council Resolutions, he said in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The President said: “India continues, not only, to deny the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination for the last seven decades, but is also subjecting them to the worst human rights violations, violence and oppression.”

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter and urges it to demand an independent investigation in the ongoing gross human rights violations in IoK by Indian occupation forces and to fulfil its obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions of Kashmir,” he stressed.

Prime Minister in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that for the last seven decades, India had denied the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in IoK and fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu & Kashmir 70 years ago,” he said in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan joined their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to reaffirm our moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination, enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

In his message, Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs recalled that Kashmiris were subjected to a holocaust in November 1947, when Indian forces killed more than 5,00,000 defenceless Kashmiri men, women and children. But Kashmiris continued their struggle for their right of self-determination promised to them in five different UN Security Council Resolutions between 1948 and 1954. Since 1990, when this movement again gathered pace, over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred, and tens of thousands arrested or maimed.

“But the day of July 8, 2016 marks a turning point in this historic struggle of the Kashmiri people,” Sartaj Aziz said. The brute force unleashed in the next few days led to the merciless killing of 150 youth, 20,000 were seriously injured and many hundreds were blinded either completely or partially.

This brutality, which has continued unabated in the past 7 months, has not however dampened the resolve of Kashmiri youth to secure their right of self-determination. Even prominent Indian leaders and a section of the Indian media are now raising their voice against this brutality. They have testified that Kashmiri youth are in open revolt against the Indian Government and are no longer afraid of losing their lives in this struggle for their fundamental rights.

The UN Secretary General, Sartaj Aziz said, has declared 2017 as the year of peace. One major hotspot of violence is the Line of Control between Indian occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “There is an urgent need for the international community to take effective steps to stop the Kashmiri bloodshed by India and resolve the Kashmir dispute by organising a referendum in accordance with UN resolutions, to make a final determination if the Kashmiri people really want to live perpetually under Indian occupation,” he concluded.

