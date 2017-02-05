KAMALIA- Powerlooms' owners and workers took out a protest rally in collaboration with Labour Qaumi Movement against 11 percent hike in tax on cotton yarn here the other day. Addressing the rally, Labour Qaumi Movement President Malik Abdul Majid and other speakers said that yarn has become unavailable in the market due to excessive rise in the tax. They said that the powerloom industry is faced with closure threat due to hike in yarn prices. They regretted that the powerloom workers are the worst hit by "what they called" catastrophe as they have become unable to feed their families. They demanded the government to withdraw hike in the tax so that the workers could be protected from unemployment.