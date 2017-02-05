ISLAMABAD: The Qatari ambassador to Pakistan has said that his government has nothing to do with Panama leaks issue involving Sharif family.

“Let me tell you very clearly. It is an internal issue of Pakistan and the Qatar government is not involved in this,” he said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz claimed in November last year that their London apartment was bought through Qatari investments.

PM Nawaz’s children’s counsel Akram Sheikh submitted a letter from Qatari Prince Shaikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Muhammed Al Thani to the Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing the Panamagate case.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Qatar had cordial relations which were being promoted with the passage of time. He said Qatar had many programmes for welfare of its Pakistani people, adding that Qatar was keen to resolve the problems of Pakistan.–INP

He said recently he had inaugurated a hospital in Bhakkar. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also participated in the inaugural ceremony of the hospital, he added. He said that Qatari ameer had visited Pakistan in 2015 and invited Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to visit Qatar as well. He said Sharif also visited the country which further strengthened the relations between the two countries.