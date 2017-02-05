Quetta - A new spell of heavy rains and snowfall lashed northern Balochistan on Saturday while traffic at national highways was closed due to heavy snowfall. Ground connections of provincial capital were disconnected with several districts on account of the bad weather.

The Met Office has forecast more rains and snowfall in next two days. The provincial government issued a travel advisory in wake of the bad weather conditions, appealing the citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling.

Quetta, Kan Metherzai, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Sanjavi, Chaman, Qillah Saifuallh, Nushki, Kozhak Top, Toba Kakari, Kalat Mastung and some other areas received snowfall on Saturday, bringing routine life to a halt there.

Heavy snowfall on Kozhak Top also suspended traffic flow and there were reports that tractor were being employed to clear the roads.

Ground connection of Zhob with Quetta was also suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kan Metharzai area. Qilla Saifullah Deputy Commissioner ordered stopping all Quetta-bound vehicles on Khanozai, Muslim Bagh and Qilla Saifuall.

The conditions turned bad in some areas where heavy downpour made roads muddy and sticky, besides causing flash floods.

As usual, Quetta shivered amidst gas loadshedding and power outages in the freezing temperature with citizens left at the mercy of biting cold. Road mishaps were also reported in Quetta on the slippery roads, though no casualties were reported.

The most parts of the northern Balochistan had hardly returned to normalcy from a recent wave of heavy rains and snowfall.