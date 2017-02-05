KASUR-Residents of Basti Sindhiyanwali and Bangla Kambwan took out a protest rally against poor sewerage system which has turned the localities into a dirty water pond.

The protesting people, after marching on roads, reached in front of Kasur Deputy Commissioner where they staged a sit-in. They shouted slogans against local MNA, MPA and UC chairman for their indifference to address the public problems. They said that due to poor sewage system in the localities, dirty has accumulated in streets, turning the area into sewage pond. They said that the sewage has not only given rise to mosquitoes' but also threatened the public with serious health hazards. Moreover, the dirty water has made these localities a no-go area for pedestrians and motorists while stink emits from the sewage is also a constant problem for the residents. They demanded Kasur Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to look into the matter and address their problems as soon as possible.

Five of a dacoit gang busted

The police claimed to have busted five members of a dacoit gang wanted in 15 different cases of heinous crimes like dacoity, robbery, theft and illegal arms here the other day.

The police also recovered illegal arms, looted money and other valuables from their possession.

According to the Kanganpur Police, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formed a special team comprising Chunian DSP Ashfaq Hussain and the Kanganpur Police SHO to bust the notorious Jaidi gang. The police team busted five members - Akbar, Shaukat, Shehbaz, Amir including ringleader Javed alias Jaidi - of the gang. The police recovered illegal arms including a gun, one revolver, 10 pistols and a large number of bullets from their possession. The police also recovered six cellphones, jewellery and looted money amounting to Rs0.9 million from them.

MAN STABBED

A man was stabbed to death by rivals here the other day. According to the Kasur Saddr Police, Mian Zaheer, a resident of Kotla Sheikh Natha, told the police that he along with his father Mian Ghulam Sarwar was at home when three unidentified accused barged into the house and stabbed him to death. The police registered a case and launched investigation.