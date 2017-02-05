ISLAMABAD - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday released a new song titled “Sangbaz” on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The song is the production of ISPR and it represents the voice of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. The duration of song is two minutes and twenty seconds and it depicts the voice of Kashmiri people.

ISPR Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet: “February 5 is the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Atrocities in the Held Kashmir must stop. Kashmiris be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions.”

The song was released hours ahead of Kashmir Day, which is observed in Pakistan supporting the right of self-determination for the people of India-held Kashmir.

The ISPR paid a rich tribute to the youth of Held Kashmir and their struggle in the song titled “Sangbaaz” (stone pelters). The song is picturised using actual footage from inside India-held Kashmir, reported Dawn.com.

The song starts with the popular chant of “We will take our freedom, from India we will take our freedom”, which is frequently heard in protests in the region.

“O Kashmir, your beauty depicts your pain, there are tears in your eyes and chains around your feet,” are the starting lyrics of the song. “You can pluck out my eyes but can never snatch my dreams,” is the punch line of the song.

The song describes the oppression and hardships that the people of India-held Kashmir are subjected to by Indian forces. It also highlights the resilience and valour of Kashmiri youth.

The heart touching lyrics pouring out heart of the people of Kashmir is widely welcomed by the cross sections of the society, who are all out in support of their Kashmiri brethren for their just cause. Almost all the electronic channels have given wide coverage to this new production of ISPR, which was released to the media on Saturday afternoon.

‘Sangbaaz’ a tribute to Held Kashmir youth





Our staff reporter/Monitoring Desk