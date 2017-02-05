OKARA:-Two alleged robbers were killed in a shootout with police here in the jurisdiction of Okara Saddr Police on Saturday.According to the police, two persons including a police constable were also injured in the shootout. The police said the dead dacoits were identified as Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Usman. Both the injured, Constable Talib Hussain and Abul Majeed, a pedestrian were shifted to DHQ Hospital. The dead bodies were also taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the dead dacoits were wanted in various dacoity cases.