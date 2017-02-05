US reverses travel ban as Trump fumes

WASHINGTON - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Saturday that it had suspended “any and all actions” related to President Donald Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries and his halt on refugees coming into the US.

President Trump reacted angrily to the legal block but the DHS move came after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against the major parts of the executive order, effective nationwide, in response to a lawsuit filed by the US states of Washington and Minnesota.

“DHS personnel will resume inspection of travellers in accordance with standard policy and procedure,” the department’s statement said.

The State Department, which had “provisionally revoked” 60,000 visas since the president signed his Jan 27 order, said Saturday it had started reaccepting those visas from people in the countries affected.

Trump’s White House has said it will ask for an emergency stay of the judge’s order.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump said amid a series of early morning tweets.

Legal experts, cited by The Los Angeles Times, said the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which would review the request for the stay, may not be friendly to it.

Meanwhile, some travellers in countries affected by the suspension already were being allowed to board planes headed to the US, as foreign airlines started telling passengers that the immigration ban had been lifted.

“Visitors with a passport issued by seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — and holding a valid immigrant or non-immigrant visa for the US are again allowed to travel to the USA,” German airline Lufthansa said in a message to passengers.

But the airline, like others, also expressed caution. “Short notice changes to the immigration regulations may occur at any time. The final decision regarding immigration lies with the US authorities,” it said.

In Washington, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi applauded the move to halt enforcement of the ban.

“This administration’s recklessness has already done significant harm to families, and undermined our fight against terror,” she said in a statement. “For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for this dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be rescinded or overturned.”

Civil rights and refugee advocates were cautious and vowed to keep fighting the president’s order.

“The government must comply with this court order, but it’s only a temporary solution. Congress must step in immediately to block this dangerous and discriminatory Muslim ban for good,” Eric Ferrero, the Amnesty International USA spokesman, said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of protesters had swelled airport parking lots and international arrival terminals since after the travel ban was signed last week. The order caused confusion at airports around the country, as holders of green cards and visas from the affected countries who were en route to the US this week were detained in airports for hours and sometimes deported upon arrival or not allowed onto flights travelling to the US.

President Trump reacted angrily to the legal block of his last week’s ban on refugees and immigrants. He said the temporary suspension of his executive order, enacted by a US federal judge could lead to “big trouble”.

US District Senior Judge James Robart, appointed to his post in 2004 by fellow Republican George W Bush, issued the order Friday night that immediately lifted the ban that sought to block people from the seven countries, or any refugees, from entering the country.

In a series of tweets from his winter retreat in Mar-a-Lago, Trump took on the judge’s decision: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

In issuing his decision, Robart sided with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a suit to block key provisions of the president’s executive order.

Trump, however, took issue with the ruling, tweeting: “When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!”

The president also noted, “Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

Trump’s disparagement of Robart recalls his questioning last year whether US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel could be impartial in a lawsuit against Trump University because of his Mexican heritage. Trump called the Indiana-born Curiel a “very hostile judge” who, he said, had “an inherent conflict of interest.”

Even before the president’s comments, the White House said the federal government would challenge the judge’s decision. Justice Department attorneys defending the executive order highlight the president’s broad legal authority to restrict entry of immigrants when deemed in the national interest of the United States, citing congressional authority in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In this case, the federal attorneys argue the purpose of the executive order is “intended to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals.”

US reverses travel ban as Trump fumes

Special Correspondent/Agencies