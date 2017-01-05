DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At 15 people including five policemen were injured in a bomb blast near Bannu Adda here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a bomb exploded when police mobile van was passing through Bannu Road. Police said that the blast was carried out by remote control device.

The injured were shifted to hospital where one injured was stated to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation for hunting the miscreants.