MIRPUR (AJK)-Top AJK leadership have called upon international community to fulfil its due obligations and grant the people of Jammu and Kashmir their birth right to self-determination under the spirit of the resolutions passed by the United Nations on January 05, 1949.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas said that the resolutions aimed to decide about their future. In a message on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day, the AJK leaders said that 68 years have passed since United Nations passed resolution assuring Kashmiris to grant their birth right to self-determination on January 5 1949.

The AJK president said in his message, “Today, the AJK government and the people of Azad Kashmir and overseas Kashmiris are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day. This is an occasion to reiterate our firm support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination”.

Sardar Masood Khan said, “On this day we reaffirm our resolve to stand by our brothers and sisters in their valiant struggle for their just cause. The peaceful people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to suffer. Not only the right to self-determination is being denied to them but they are also being subjected to the worst kind of human rights abuses violence and suppression,” he added.

He said thousands of Kashmiris had lost their lives and thousands more were languishing in Indian jails. “However, atrocities and humiliations have not deterred them from a cause based on their legitimate aspiration of their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions,” he said.

In his message, the prime minister reiterated that the Kashmir dispute remained close to the heart of every Pakistani and people of Azad Kashmir ,Pakistan remained firmly committed to its principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the observance of Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Day on 5th of January every year is a reaffirmation of our moral, political and diplomatic support towards our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.

He said the peaceful, indigenous and widespread uprising of the Kashmiri people has clearly demonstrated that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be wished out.

Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas in his message said that the Kashmir issue was not only a threat to peace and prosperity of South Asia but also to the entire world. He said the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative for peace and development of the region.

This is an occasion to reiterate our firm support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination,” the information minister said.