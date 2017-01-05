Chief of Army Staff on General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday rejected Indian claims of ‘surgical strikes’, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, the army chief said that Pakistani armed forces are fully geared to respond to any Indian aggression.

#COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self defeating claims by Indian COAS about 'so called surg strikes' and its possible recurrence. 1 of 2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 5, 2017

During a visit to Balochistan’s Khuzdar area earlier in the day, General Bajwa praised the law enforcement agencies peace and said that will be established at every cost.

“A campus of Engineering University is being set up in Quetta,” said the army chief. He added that 25,000 children were getting education in army institutions.

“Balochistan will be given representation in the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other law enforcement agencies. Today’s Balochistan is more united, stable and heading towards restoration,” said General Bajwa.