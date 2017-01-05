ISLAMABAD - Kingdom of Bahrain and Pakistan on Wednesday resolved to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the countries. Both the sides agreed during a meeting between Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander of National Guard, Bahrain, and General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting and both the sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the countries.

Meanwhile, allied officers and civilian participants of National Security Course 2017 from National defence University (NDU) visited GHQ. The participants of the course were given a detailed briefing on national security environment and role of Pakistan Army. Later, Lt Gen Bilal Akber, Chief of General Staff, had an interactive session with the participants.